Global Thematic Partners Holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined; Blue Bird (HCAC) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Were Volatile

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 49,448 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 948,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.69M, down from 998,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 2,168 shares traded. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 22/04/2018 – DJ HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQ CORP III UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC.UT); 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 736,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 16.16M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.53M, up from 15.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 5.06M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – Cemex’s First Quarter Profit Falls; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 16/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., and Certain Officers – CX; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 18/03/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC – VINCENT PAUL PIEDAD RETIRES AS TREASURER & CFO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – SHOULD RECOVER MOST OF PENT-UP DEMAND CAUSED BY ADVERSE WEATHER TO BE RECOVERED DURING REST OF YEAR; 10/04/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Launches 2018 Construction Startup Competition; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. ADRs; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 231,703 shares to 885,564 shares, valued at $37.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 198,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,344 shares, and cut its stake in Despegar Com Corp.