Global Thematic Partners Has Upped Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake; Waters Parkerson & Company Increased Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Position

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 60.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 99,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 263,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68 million, up from 164,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $175.43. About 2.07 million shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 300,525 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,071 shares to 297,799 shares, valued at $26.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,123 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. On Monday, February 25 the insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 6,022 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research accumulated 329,030 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has 1,884 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank accumulated 0.23% or 14,335 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 0.07% or 85,916 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Daiwa Securities owns 8,443 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.06% or 15,197 shares in its portfolio. Invesco invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Vanguard Group accumulated 16.97 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cibc Markets accumulated 275,056 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.07% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Middleton And Ma invested 1.58% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The Tennessee-based Argent Trust has invested 0.15% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 109,078 shares to 177,054 shares, valued at $22.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 43,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,950 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).