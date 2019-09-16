Global Thematic Partners Has Upped By $8.46 Million Its V F (VFC) Position; Assurant (AIZ) Shorts Increased By 2.07%

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 43.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Global Thematic Partners Llc acquired 97,234 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Global Thematic Partners Llc holds 321,478 shares with $28.08 million value, up from 224,244 last quarter. V F Corp now has $35.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 1.43 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®

Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) had an increase of 2.07% in short interest. AIZ’s SI was 1.34M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.07% from 1.31M shares previously. With 582,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ)’s short sellers to cover AIZ’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 426,701 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS “UNLIKELY” BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “VF Corporation â€œVanâ€-dicated in First-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In VF Corp, Vistra Energy And Viavi Solutions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Apparel and Footwear Manufacturing Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider Carucci Richard bought $157,860.

Among 3 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. VF has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $91.67’s average target is 1.52% above currents $90.3 stock price. VF had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 14. UBS maintained the shares of VFC in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was reinitiated by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Bancorp reported 3,713 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.04% stake. Oak Ridge Invs Llc has 129,528 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 207,669 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 922,321 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 29,694 shares. Parkside Bankshares reported 557 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Company owns 19,125 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 81,696 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Glenmede Trust Communication Na reported 20,157 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.03% or 10,569 shares in its portfolio. United Fire Inc owns 12,000 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Bessemer accumulated 2,626 shares. Nomura Asset Management owns 84,940 shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) stake by 2.69 million shares to 4.03 million valued at $34.76M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tapestry Inc stake by 131,849 shares and now owns 1.63 million shares. Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Assurant, Inc. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.74% less from 54.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 5,011 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Cibc Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 7,294 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Chevy Chase Tru Holding stated it has 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 14,757 shares. 643,120 are held by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 90,365 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 39,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10 were reported by Baystate Wealth Management Llc. Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 79,705 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 3,609 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 44,110 shares.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.64 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 21.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity. TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc. also sold $772.36 million worth of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) on Thursday, March 21.

Among 2 analysts covering Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Assurant has $15300 highest and $13000 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is 13.20% above currents $125 stock price. Assurant had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, September 9.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Considering Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assurant says notes tendered in tender offer exceed cap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Assurant President and CEO Alan Colberg to Speak at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assurant Announces Closing of Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant, Inc. Announces the Early Tender Results of Tender Offer and Early Settlement Date for Its 6.750% Senior Notes Due 2034 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.