Global Thematic Partners Has Trimmed Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holding as Valuation Rose; King Street Capital Management LP Boosted Stake in Pg&E (PCG) by $88.00 Million

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 39.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 15,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 23,072 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74 million, down from 38,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $140.77. About 570,438 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 4.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.60M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.82% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 10.72 million shares traded or 34.88% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtn Lc owns 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 67 shares. 9,270 are held by Brandywine Managers Limited Co. Advisors Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Daiwa Grp stated it has 4,575 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 644,324 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc Incorporated owns 3,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Prudential Financial has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 11,889 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt Com. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 212,584 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 8.77 million shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 662,832 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 3,879 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.1% or 4,770 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 23,918 shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 190,766 shares to 335,276 shares, valued at $33.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 28,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 85.84 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.