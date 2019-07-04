Global Thematic Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Applied Matls (AMAT) by $26.87 Million; Clark Estates Holding in Target (TGT) Trimmed by $2.16 Million

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 1.50 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 688,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.75M, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 5.56M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital owns 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 70,798 shares. Caprock Gru owns 5,932 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 3,357 shares in its portfolio. Tanaka Cap Mgmt has 0.69% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,777 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cypress Cap holds 7,450 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Guardian Life Company Of America accumulated 0.01% or 2,738 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York reported 46,969 shares. Centurylink stated it has 0.49% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Redmond Asset reported 40,660 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited owns 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 15,226 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 4,600 shares. Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 785 shares.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28 million for 15.95 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 112,863 shares to 206,740 shares, valued at $21.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 372,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85M for 13.65 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 30,000 shares to 116,000 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.