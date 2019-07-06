Global Thematic Partners Has Trimmed By $602,841 Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake; Mdjm Ltd – Ordinary Shares (MDJH) Shorts Raised By 29.41%

Mdjm Ltd – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MDJH) had an increase of 29.41% in short interest. MDJH’s SI was 2,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 29.41% from 1,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 5,585 shares traded. MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 0.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 16,293 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Global Thematic Partners Llc holds 2.11M shares with $78.32M value, down from 2.13 million last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 3.86M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity. Doerger Brian J. sold $349,347 worth of stock or 10,185 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.97 million for 20.31 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services firm in China. The company has market cap of $31.89 million. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd. in May 2018.