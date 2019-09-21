Global Thematic Partners Has Raised Position in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $18.89 Million as Share Price Rose; As Immersion (IMMR) Stock Price Declined, Shannon River Fund Management Has Increased Stake

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 132.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 190,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 335,276 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.44 million, up from 144,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $100.9. About 2.10M shares traded or 33.14% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 55,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.53M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 258,762 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Immersion Corporation; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Sees 2018 Rev $108M-$118M; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Awarded GSA OASIS Small Business Contract Vehicle; 20/03/2018 – Immersion Vs Fitbit – Two Of The Three Patents Survive, One Ineligible Under § 101; 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX AGREES TO NOMINATE, BACK TRAUB TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Adj EPS $2.34; 07/03/2018 – lmmersion Enters Into Multi-Year License Agreement With Bosch; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Boosts 2018 Rev Guidanc; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – PLANS A CAPITAL INCREASE

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.69M shares to 4.03 million shares, valued at $34.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 198,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,344 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Andrew Halpert, MD Named Mercer’s Clinical Innovation Leader, Health, US & Canada – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Holistic Look At Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al stated it has 4,420 shares. Opus Capital Grp Inc Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,585 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 1,088 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications holds 0% or 373 shares. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Planning Advsr Ltd has 0.35% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 11,957 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 7,754 shares. 3.33 million are held by Mawer Invest Mgmt. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.12% or 4.51 million shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 406 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia holds 50,757 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sei Invests owns 288,349 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct reported 477,554 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.14% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 24,669 shares to 382,134 shares, valued at $27.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 38,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.45 million activity. The insider Singer Eric bought $717,015.

More notable recent Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 13, 2019 : TTWO, STE, BILI, MIME, LM, HOLI, KRNT, CRMD, NVGS, GAIN, IMMR, CEPU – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Immersion And Google, Take Two – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CACC, DPZ, IMMR – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Immersion Enters into Agreement with Google for Development of Next-Generation Haptic Devices – Business Wire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold IMMR shares while 17 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 1.46% less from 20.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 130,515 are owned by Lyon Street Cap Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 4,445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 36,648 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc owns 20,745 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Lc holds 0% or 12,362 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 58,312 shares. Geode Capital Llc has 397,932 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 367,932 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.53M shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 22,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 79,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 17,129 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Perritt Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.35% or 109,700 shares. 19,309 are owned by Awm Investment Co.