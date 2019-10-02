Global Thematic Partners Has Raised Position in Jd Com (JD); Hightower Advisors Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 21,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 354,190 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73M, up from 332,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 2.34M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 233.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 211,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 302,145 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85M, up from 90,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 551,071 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 12,450 shares. Motco owns 206 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 2,944 shares. 2.79 million were reported by Marshfield. Cullinan Inc stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Yorktown Management And has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). United Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 563,234 shares. 174,392 are held by Mgmt Of Virginia Lc. Segall Bryant & Hamill reported 25,016 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Green Square Capital Ltd stated it has 0.92% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 719,172 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited owns 29,075 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cantillon Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 6.34M shares. Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 1,016 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Deliverr Raises $23 Million, Expands Fast-Shipping Program – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Southern Co. Hits Key Milestones in Nuclear Plant Build – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA): Is It Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc by 31,500 shares to 63,993 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,325 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.