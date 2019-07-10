Global Thematic Partners Has Raised Its Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) as Market Value Rose; Sg Americas Securities Position In Tetra Tech New Com (TTEK) Was Has Lifted

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New Com (TTEK) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 7,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,291 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 69,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 299,592 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 60.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 99,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68M, up from 164,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $183.9. About 902,922 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% or 15,300 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 7,136 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 5,684 shares. Mason Street Llc holds 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) or 17,732 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has 309,603 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability holds 12,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Com owns 17,856 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.12% or 33,640 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 255,116 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 18,495 shares. The Nebraska-based First Comml Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.12% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 121,398 shares. Whittier Trust reported 6,270 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Svcs holds 18,569 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc stated it has 0.03% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.50 million activity. THOMPSON J KENNETH had sold 8,000 shares worth $441,923. Another trade for 3,261 shares valued at $181,609 was sold by LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER. Shares for $623,895 were sold by CARTER BRIAN N.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Kor Etf (EWY) by 685,641 shares to 136,795 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) by 36,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,300 shares, and cut its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co Com.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,662 shares to 740,376 shares, valued at $40.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 7,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 985,634 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Int Lc De accumulated 228,041 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Allstate Corporation reported 24,306 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited reported 1,650 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Friess Assocs Ltd, a Wyoming-based fund reported 129,413 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 27,259 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated owns 4,870 shares. Capital Guardian Co has invested 0.41% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 2,860 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Element Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.89% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 176,776 shares. Moors Cabot holds 6,850 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Capital Intll Invsts invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 58,327 shares. Everett Harris Com Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 12,500 shares. Crystal Rock Cap invested in 27,398 shares.