Global Thematic Partners Has Raised Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake; KLONDIKE GOLD CP ORDINARY SHARES (KDKGF) Sellers Increased By 15% Their Shorts

KLONDIKE GOLD CP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KDKGF) had an increase of 15% in short interest. KDKGF’s SI was 9,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15% from 8,000 shares previously. With 54,600 avg volume, 0 days are for KLONDIKE GOLD CP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KDKGF)’s short sellers to cover KDKGF’s short positions. The stock increased 16.69% or $0.0343 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2397. About 80,423 shares traded or 216.68% up from the average. Klondike Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:KDKGF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 37.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Thematic Partners Llc acquired 17,354 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 9.89%. The Global Thematic Partners Llc holds 63,208 shares with $15.17 million value, up from 45,854 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $19.08B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $235.82. About 213,785 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 43,306 shares to 521,950 valued at $95.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) stake by 12,561 shares and now owns 858,873 shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc was reduced too.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $25.61 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, zinc, and lead. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 527 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims, including McKinnon Creek.