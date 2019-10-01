Global Thematic Partners Has Raised Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position by $3.17 Million as Share Price Declined; Albemarle (ALB) Position Has Upped by Stephens Inc

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 182.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 6,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 10,214 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $719,000, up from 3,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.52. About 1.35M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 13,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 77,093 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.65 million, up from 63,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $208.44. About 356,146 shares traded or 11.30% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 27,850 shares to 141,072 shares, valued at $51.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 558,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,815 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ1Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Declaration of Special Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), A Stock That Climbed 43% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Naples Advsrs Limited Liability reported 26,334 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 6,357 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 4,601 shares. Korea Investment Corporation invested in 60,337 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 3,375 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Company holds 193,472 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,349 shares. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.4% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.13% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Oakworth Cap holds 0.01% or 444 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 195,331 shares. 13,814 are owned by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Cutter & Brokerage Inc has 0.77% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 35,284 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.