Global Thematic Partners Has Lowered Its Cohen & Steers (CNS) Stake by $21.63 Million as Market Value Rose; Intel (INTC) Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Decreased Stake by $5.10 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 82.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc analyzed 108,482 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41%. The institutional investor held 22,383 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 130,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 14.76 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) by 77.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc analyzed 424,031 shares as the company's stock rose 4.53%. The institutional investor held 125,319 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, down from 549,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Cohen & Steers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 239,582 shares traded or 46.33% up from the average. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,614 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.64% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4.79M shares. Allstate Corp reported 359,259 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl has invested 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Delta Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 73,443 shares stake. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.77% or 735,553 shares in its portfolio. 34,028 were accumulated by Middleton & Ma. Fin Advantage stated it has 104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hilton Limited Liability accumulated 12,260 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 790,933 shares. 63,146 were reported by Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Grassi Mngmt, California-based fund reported 105,350 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Com reported 261,970 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Ins Com reported 426,800 shares. Foundry Ptnrs holds 0.02% or 9,953 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $457.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 48,411 shares to 106,447 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EPP) by 15,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 28,728 shares to 202,645 shares, valued at $29.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 76,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Homology Medicines Inc.

Analysts await Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CNS’s profit will be $28.81M for 22.01 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Cohen & Steers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.