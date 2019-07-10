Global Thematic Partners Has Lifted Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake; DUFRY AG BASEL NAMEN AKT. SHARES SWITZE (DFRYF) Sellers Increased By 1.57% Their Shorts

DUFRY AG BASEL NAMEN AKT. SHARES SWITZE (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) had an increase of 1.57% in short interest. DFRYF’s SI was 225,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.57% from 222,400 shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 58 days are for DUFRY AG BASEL NAMEN AKT. SHARES SWITZE (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)’s short sellers to cover DFRYF’s short positions. It closed at $84.37 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) stake by 120.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Thematic Partners Llc acquired 112,863 shares as Tiffany & Co New (TIF)'s stock rose 8.17%. The Global Thematic Partners Llc holds 206,740 shares with $21.82 million value, up from 93,877 last quarter. Tiffany & Co New now has $11.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 1.21M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail firm in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. The firm operates retail formats, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, Nuance, World Duty Free, Hellenic Duty Free, and other brands; and brand boutiques for various brands, such as Burberry, Bally, Bvlgary, Carolina Herrera, Chopard, Coach, Desigual, Dunhill, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, Etro, GAP, HermÃ¨s, Hugo Boss, KiehlÂ’s, Lacoste, LÂ’Occitane, MAC, Marc OÂ’Polo, MCM, Michael Kors, Montblanc, Pandora, Paul & Shark, Pinko, Polo Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Shang Hai Tang, Shang Xia, Superdry, Swarovski, Thomas Pink, Tommy Hilfiger, Tumi, Versace, or VictoriaÂ’s Secret. It has a 74.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s retail format stores also include convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized and theme stores under various names comprising Colombian Emeralds International, Dufry Do Brasil, Kids Works, Tech on the Go, Sun Catcher, World of Whiskies, Master of Time, Sound & Visions, Temptation & time-box, Travel Store, and Atelier.

Among 8 analysts covering Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Tiffany had 13 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Atlantic Securities upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $112 target in Thursday, January 31 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. UBS maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Tuesday, February 19. UBS has “Hold” rating and $90 target. Nomura maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) rating on Monday, March 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The stock of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 22 by Goldman Sachs.