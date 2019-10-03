Global Thematic Partners Has Increased V F (VFC) Position By $8.46 Million; Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Sellers Increased By 76% Their Shorts

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 43.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Global Thematic Partners Llc acquired 97,234 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Global Thematic Partners Llc holds 321,478 shares with $28.08 million value, up from 224,244 last quarter. V F Corp now has $34.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 2.79M shares traded or 68.75% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®

Essa Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA) had an increase of 76% in short interest. ESSA’s SI was 48,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 76% from 27,500 shares previously. With 8,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Essa Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA)’s short sellers to cover ESSA’s short positions. The SI to Essa Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.5%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 6,516 shares traded. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) has declined 2.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ESSA News: 10/05/2018 – Essa Pharma Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Requirements; 26/03/2018 – TEA SBOE Minutes: Statement by Commissioner Morath regarding ESSA plan approval; 26/03/2018 – Soccer-UEFA signs agreement with ESSA to combat match-fixing; 22/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: Parent, Family Engagement – ESSA Webinar; 19/04/2018 – ESSA Pharma Inc. Announces Shr Consolidation; 05/04/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA Regional Meeting for District Leaders; 14/05/2018 – Essa Pharma 2Q Loss/Shr 83c; 23/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA – Equitable Participation in Title Programs; 09/05/2018 – Sheikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa is the chairman of Bahrain’s semi-autonomous governmental agency Tamkeen, tasked with driving the kingdom’s economic development; 25/04/2018 – ESSA Pharma Inc. Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19,567 activity. 330 ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) shares with value of $5,078 were bought by Hangen Charles. $14,489 worth of stock was bought by Gray Peter A on Friday, August 2.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $184.03 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. It has a 14.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans.

More notable recent ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Beverage Giant? – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ESSA Pharma Presents New Data on EPI-7386 at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Congress – PRNewswire” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ESSA Pharma to Present at HC Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ESSA to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold ESSA Bancorp, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.79 million shares or 0.89% more from 4.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 16,858 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 67,535 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 7,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Foundry Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 149,395 shares. 8,251 were reported by Fincl Bank Of America Corp De. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 2,598 shares. Renaissance Technologies holds 0.01% or 500,889 shares. 85,399 are owned by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability. Grp invested 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Barclays Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 6,293 shares. 12,500 were reported by Pnc Services Incorporated. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 23,047 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 9,800 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering V.F. Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. V.F. Corporation Common Stock has $9700 highest and $8700 lowest target. $95’s average target is 9.56% above currents $86.71 stock price. V.F. Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wells Fargo, VF Corp And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From October 1 – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “VF Corporation â€œVanâ€-dicated in First-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corp. (VFC) PT Raised to $119 at Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) stake by 275,175 shares to 2.27 million valued at $81.91 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) stake by 729,176 shares and now owns 2.69M shares. Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) was reduced too.