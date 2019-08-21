Global Thematic Partners Has Increased Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL); Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Boosted Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $783,773

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 60.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 99,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 263,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68 million, up from 164,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 1.15 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 4,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 40,454 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 36,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $220.28. About 1.11 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,292 are owned by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Logan Mngmt accumulated 1.15% or 112,940 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited reported 0% stake. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 158,881 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 0.33% or 245,741 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1.15% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Shine Advisory has 0.12% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,562 shares. Hexavest accumulated 249,956 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 197,045 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1St Source Fincl Bank has 14,995 shares. Pitcairn has 24,202 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 91,595 were accumulated by Cibc World.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WeWork and Peak IPO – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DRYS, SINA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. $4.65M worth of stock was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 17,556 shares to 64,619 shares, valued at $29.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 3.74M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 144,308 shares to 417,506 shares, valued at $33.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 8,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,810 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).