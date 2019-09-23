Global Thematic Partners Has Decreased Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holding by $2.45 Million; Warren Averett Asset Management Trimmed Its Southern Co (SO) Position as Stock Price Rose

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 1.60M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 39.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 15,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 23,072 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74M, down from 38,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $151.78. About 956,922 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 92.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.94 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

