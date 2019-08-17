Global Thematic Partners Has Decreased Stericycle (SRCL) Position By $305,748; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased Stericycle Inc (SRCL) stake by 0.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 5,662 shares as Stericycle Inc (SRCL)’s stock declined 19.30%. The Global Thematic Partners Llc holds 740,376 shares with $40.29M value, down from 746,038 last quarter. Stericycle Inc now has $4.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.93% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 729,699 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 26/03/2018 – STERICYCLE – AMENDMENT TO MODIFY DEFINITION OF CONSOL EBITDA TO PROVIDE SOME ADD-BACKS FOR ANY FISCAL QTR ENDING DURING MARCH 31, THROUGH DEC 31, 2019; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against

Among 3 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4200 lowest target. $45.33’s average target is 41.66% above currents $32 stock price. BorgWarner had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight” rating. See BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) latest ratings:

Among 4 analysts covering Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stericycle has $70 highest and $4400 lowest target. $54.75’s average target is 21.69% above currents $44.99 stock price. Stericycle had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Friday, March 22 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $45 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 2 by Robert W. Baird. Barrington maintained Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana-based Goelzer Inv has invested 0.2% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Aperio Grp Lc holds 21,839 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,300 shares. Regions Financial Corporation has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.01% or 15,107 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares reported 9,716 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 6,351 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 370,764 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Broadview Ltd Liability Company has 0.6% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 40,450 shares. 1.41 million are held by Fairpointe Ltd Liability. Bluecrest Management Limited has 6,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mondrian Invest Ptnrs Limited accumulated 1.07 million shares. Heartland invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Geode Management Limited Com invested in 931,472 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 848,429 shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 292,631 shares to 2.02 million valued at $72.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 62,650 shares and now owns 168,922 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.61 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 8.69 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

The stock increased 2.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.39 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow