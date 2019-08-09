Global Thematic Partners Has Decreased Autodesk (ADSK) Holding; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed By $3.38 Million Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 12,570 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 491,819 shares with $132.59M value, down from 504,389 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $65.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $7.54 during the last trading session, reaching $368.96. About 1.42 million shares traded or 59.17% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 29.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 110,400 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Global Thematic Partners Llc holds 267,327 shares with $41.66M value, down from 377,727 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $33.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.49% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $152.09. About 3.20M shares traded or 77.93% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) stake by 32,721 shares to 117,068 valued at $18.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Encompass Health Corp stake by 45,155 shares and now owns 447,092 shares. Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,336 are owned by Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Llc Delaware. Acg Wealth has invested 0.15% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 5,242 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial reported 1,447 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). First Business Fincl Service Incorporated holds 1,705 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Company Nj holds 0.1% or 11,961 shares in its portfolio. Kdi Partners Ltd Liability Company has 2.14% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp owns 8,698 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 30,021 shares. Cipher Cap LP reported 35,629 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs owns 3,596 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc invested in 48,763 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Jag Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 800 shares.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Northrop Grumman: A Long-Term Investment Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will NASA Sole-Source Northrop to Build a Space Station to Orbit the Moon? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Northrop Grumman Stock Rocketed 31% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Strategically Withdraws From Air Force $60 Billion Nuclear Missile Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop Grumman has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -1.70% below currents $368.96 stock price. Northrop Grumman had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the shares of NOC in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $845.53M for 19.46 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.78M for 115.22 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$144, Is It Time To Put Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “September 13th Options Now Available For Autodesk – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSN, AAP, ADSK – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, BRKR, ADSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 0% or 3,209 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 0.21% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 59,176 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc stated it has 0.14% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Loomis Sayles Commerce Limited Partnership owns 3.25% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 10.60M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 320,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,354 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 18,689 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 12,906 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1,842 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp stated it has 142,769 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.14% or 365,694 shares in its portfolio. Farmers State Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 203 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 2.77M shares or 1.22% of the stock. Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A owns 339 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $177.23’s average target is 16.53% above currents $152.09 stock price. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $199 target. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $192 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $175 target in Monday, February 25 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $184 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Wedbush.