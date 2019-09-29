Global Thematic Partners Has Cut By $2.45 Million Its Veeva Sys (VEEV) Position; Credit Suisse Ag Has Raised Cnooc LTD (CEO) Position By $22.42 Million

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) stake by 39.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 15,153 shares as Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The Global Thematic Partners Llc holds 23,072 shares with $3.74M value, down from 38,225 last quarter. Veeva Sys Inc now has $22.14B valuation. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 1.79M shares traded or 20.80% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.69M shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 916,697 shares stake. Moreover, Schroder Investment Mngmt Group has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 3,610 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.27% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 200,267 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2.80 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bluecrest Mgmt owns 1,829 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 278,659 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital invested in 18,180 shares. 6,140 are held by Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company. 8.77M are owned by Blackrock. Glynn Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 5.43% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 196,121 shares. Moreover, Navellier Associates has 2.49% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 48,322 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veeva: Not Worth Buying Yet – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veeva acquires healthcare marketer for $430M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Food For Thought Regarding Veeva’s Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 91.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $174.63’s average target is 16.75% above currents $149.58 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 28. Stephens upgraded Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Thursday, May 30 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, September 26 to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Thursday, May 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 28. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17500 target in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Wednesday, August 28 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 28. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 28. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by JMP Securities.