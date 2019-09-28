Global Thematic Partners Decreased D R Horton (DHI) Holding By $6.36 Million; QTS Realty Trust Has 1.81 Sentiment

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 20.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 148,020 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Global Thematic Partners Llc holds 559,081 shares with $24.11M value, down from 707,101 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $19.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.15 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE

QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 121 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 67 sold and decreased stakes in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The funds in our database reported: 58.87 million shares, up from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding QTS Realty Trust Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 47 Increased: 87 New Position: 34.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc holds 9.35% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for 817,947 shares. V3 Capital Management L.P. owns 938,310 shares or 9.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 2.64% invested in the company for 347,795 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 2.21% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 941,829 shares.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 376,559 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL RENTAL CHURN FOR CORE BUSINESS OF 3% TO 6%; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27 million for 10.43 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

