Global Thematic Partners Cut Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $28.03 Million; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lowered Position in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by $360,000 as Stock Declined

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 683,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.76 million, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 11,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 883,156 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 84,820 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Connable Office Inc has 0.05% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 5,754 shares. Teton has invested 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Regions Fin Corporation has 0% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 424,467 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 493,102 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ranger Invest Mngmt Lp reported 0% stake. Nomura Holdg Inc reported 5,318 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 33,443 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 1.56 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,639 shares. 54,794 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Miller Howard Investments Ny reported 72,887 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.01% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Vanguard Group invested in 0.01% or 6.85M shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 24,500 shares to 26,400 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdl Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 105,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,700 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $328,000 activity. Ellis Mark E bought $373,000 worth of stock.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 26.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

