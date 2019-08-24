Global Thematic Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Aramark (ARMK); Rivulet Capital Has Trimmed Position in Crown Holdings (CCK) by $19.83 Million

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 367,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 2.53M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.98M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 693,903 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 100.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.26M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 1.32 million shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 14/03/2018 – Global Contract Catering Market Report 2018-2022 – Key Players Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group and Aramark are Domating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK ARMK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $2.20 TO $2.30 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 18/04/2018 – Aramark to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,627 shares to 340,162 shares, valued at $46.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 109,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,054 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold ARMK shares while 86 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 226.21 million shares or 2.90% less from 232.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability accumulated 0.12% or 1.22 million shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.05% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.38% or 281,706 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has 45,405 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 247,606 shares. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.03% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) or 59,820 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 8,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Envestnet Asset Management holds 88,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edgepoint Grp Inc owns 11.35 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 8,215 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 233,992 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 3,021 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.44 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

