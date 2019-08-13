Global Thematic Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Adobe (ADBE); Beck Mack & Oliver Has Trimmed Holding in Roper Technologies Com (ROP) as Stock Rose

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 55.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 32,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 91,028 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26 million, up from 58,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $293.48. About 1.45 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (ROP) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 3,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 357,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.13 million, down from 360,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $358.4. About 266,160 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Ltd Com (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 136,274 shares to 3.48M shares, valued at $35.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 2,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 28.18 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,561 shares to 858,873 shares, valued at $30.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 712,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,101 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).