Global Thematic Partners Boosted Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stake By $2.98 Million; DAICEL CHEMICAL INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (DACHF) Shorts Decreased By 20.46%

DAICEL CHEMICAL INDS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DACHF) had a decrease of 20.46% in short interest. DACHF’s SI was 280,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.46% from 352,800 shares previously. It closed at $8.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) stake by 5.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Global Thematic Partners Llc acquired 372,574 shares as Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS)'s stock declined 13.04%. The Global Thematic Partners Llc holds 6.72M shares with $53.98M value, up from 6.35 million last quarter. Vipshop Hldgs Ltd now has $5.27B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 4.12 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 16,293 shares to 2.11M valued at $78.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) stake by 7,752 shares and now owns 985,634 shares. Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vipshop Holdings has $11 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $8.67’s average target is 6.77% above currents $8.12 stock price. Vipshop Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 5.

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics and films, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, China, other Asian regions, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. The firm provides cellulose acetate for cigarette filters, acetate fibers, photographic films, plastics; acetate tow for cigarette filters; carboxymethyl cellulose and other water-soluble polymers for use in foods, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, adhesives, textiles, mud stabilizers, and thickeners; and acetate plastics and celluloid products for glasses and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers acetic acid and its derivatives for use in cellulose acetate, vinyl acetate, pure terephthalic acid, solvents, and pharmaceuticals; organic chemicals for solvents, electronic materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals; performance chemicals for electronic materials, cosmetics, polyurethane, epoxy resins, and fine coating; and chiral columns and separation services for pharmaceuticals and chemical analysis.