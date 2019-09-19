Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) Reaches $7.70 After 9.00% Up Move; Darden Restaurants (DRI)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 250 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 219 cut down and sold their equity positions in Darden Restaurants Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 104.72 million shares, up from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Darden Restaurants Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 43 Reduced: 176 Increased: 187 New Position: 63.

The stock of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 13.40% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 72,747 shares traded or 344.75% up from the average. Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) has declined 21.33% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GSL News: 30/04/2018 – Global Ship Lease 1Q Rev $36.1M; 29/03/2018 Global Ship Lease Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/04/2018 – Global Ship Lease 1Q EPS 9cThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $76.56M company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $8.39 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GSL worth $6.89 million more.

More notable recent Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Global Ship Lease Announces New Five-Year $268 Million Credit Facility for Debt Refinancing – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Global Ship Lease to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Global Ship Lease Announces New Charter Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Ship Lease Announces Two New Long-Term Charter Agreements – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under long-term, fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. The company has market cap of $76.56 million. As at December 31, 2016, the firm owned 18 vessels with a total capacity of 82,312 twenty-foot equivalent units. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 5.07% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $120.68. About 4.30 million shares traded or 257.07% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Darden Restaurants Posts Mixed Q1 Results – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Microsoft, Beyond Meat, Tesla Rise Premarket; Darden Falls – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: US Steel Falls Following Weak Guidance; Eros International Shares Surge – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Red; AIM ImmunoTech Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $14.82 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 21.21 P/E ratio.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. for 40,000 shares. Hs Management Partners Llc owns 746,890 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has 3.02% invested in the company for 65,940 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Covington Investment Advisors Inc. has invested 2.31% in the stock. Randolph Co Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 105,305 shares.