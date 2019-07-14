Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) EPS Estimated At $0.38; Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)’s Sentiment Is 2

Analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to report $0.38 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 40.63% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. GSL’s profit would be $3.87M giving it 5.18 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s analysts see -13.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 49,945 shares traded or 161.15% up from the average. Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) has declined 45.04% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.47% the S&P500. Some Historical GSL News: 30/04/2018 – Global Ship Lease 1Q EPS 9c; 29/03/2018 Global Ship Lease Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/04/2018 – Global Ship Lease 1Q Rev $36.1M

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 6 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 3 sold and reduced their holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 226,799 shares, up from 208,776 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under long-term, fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. The company has market cap of $80.32 million. As at December 31, 2016, the firm owned 18 vessels with a total capacity of 82,312 twenty-foot equivalent units. It currently has negative earnings.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding firm for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $62.97 million. The Company’s deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 120 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans.