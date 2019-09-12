Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Contrasting side by side

Since Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.32 N/A -4.68 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 9 1.17 N/A 0.36 27.02

Demonstrates Global Ship Lease Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -14.6% -4.4% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Global Ship Lease Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s beta is 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Ship Lease Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Global Ship Lease Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Global Ship Lease Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 32.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Ship Lease Inc. and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.9% and 85.7%. Insiders held 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -6.05% 10.57% -6.87% 28.1% -33.75% 21.93%

For the past year Global Ship Lease Inc. has stronger performance than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats Global Ship Lease Inc.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.