Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Contrasting side by side

Both Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.43 2.46M -4.68 0.00 GasLog Partners LP 19 -3.19 34.98M 1.91 11.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Global Ship Lease Inc. and GasLog Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease Inc. 35,395,683.45% -14.6% -4.4% GasLog Partners LP 183,045,525.90% 10.5% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

Global Ship Lease Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Competitively, GasLog Partners LP is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Ship Lease Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, GasLog Partners LP has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Ship Lease Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GasLog Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Global Ship Lease Inc. and GasLog Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GasLog Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00

Global Ship Lease Inc. has a 16.28% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9. Competitively the consensus target price of GasLog Partners LP is $20, which is potential 4.66% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Global Ship Lease Inc. is looking more favorable than GasLog Partners LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Ship Lease Inc. and GasLog Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 5.9% and 41.1% respectively. 79% are Global Ship Lease Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 27.2% are GasLog Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88% GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84%

For the past year Global Ship Lease Inc. was more bullish than GasLog Partners LP.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors GasLog Partners LP beats Global Ship Lease Inc.