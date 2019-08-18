Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF) Reaches $4.41 52-Week High; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Lifted By $791,633 Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stake

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) stake by 5.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 6,043 shares as Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC)’s stock declined 0.35%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 120,789 shares with $15.92M value, up from 114,746 last quarter. Wabco Hldgs Inc now has $6.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 278,941 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018

The stock of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) hit a new 52-week high and has $4.59 target or 4.00% above today’s $4.41 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $34.11 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $4.59 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.36 million more. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.1747 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4101. About 73,456 shares traded or 164.23% up from the average. Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) has risen 0.73% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.73% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WABCO Holdings has $155 highest and $116 lowest target. $140.13’s average target is 5.97% above currents $132.24 stock price. WABCO Holdings had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) rating on Thursday, February 28. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $155 target. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $136.5 target in Friday, March 29 report. The stock of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. Citigroup downgraded WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) rating on Friday, March 29. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $136.5 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Robert W. Baird maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $150 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,900 are owned by Midas Management. stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Pnc Fincl Ser Gp holds 2,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 60,000 shares stake. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 125,993 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Robotti Robert has invested 0.23% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Carroll Associates has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 157 shares. 5,133 are owned by Los Angeles Capital & Equity. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp invested in 8,211 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada stated it has 935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 7,506 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation owns 22,500 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Ascendis Pharma A S stake by 2,904 shares to 36,613 valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altice Usa Inc stake by 55,162 shares and now owns 384,067 shares. Zillow Group Inc was reduced too.

