Global Pmts (GPN) Stock Rose While Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Upped Its Holding; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shareholder Newport Asia Upped Its Stake

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 122.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 39,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 71,359 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74 million, up from 32,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.2. About 523,197 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 3.85 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Beyond Meat, Bio-Rad, Dell, HP, Jumia, Nabriva, PG&E, Salesforce, Sarepta and More – 24/7 Wall St." on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha" published on July 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com" on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga" published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool" with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

