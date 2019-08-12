Global Pmts (GPN) Stock Rose While Great West Life Assurance Company Has Increased Holding; Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holder First National Bank Of Omaha Has Raised Position

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 16,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 109,832 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96M, up from 92,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $160.07. About 1.37 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 176.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 91,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 142,660 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, up from 51,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 995,466 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 912 shares to 264,501 shares, valued at $94.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,556 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $584,985 activity. BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR sold 3,500 shares worth $425,202. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M also sold $86,037 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares.

