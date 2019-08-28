Global Pmts (GPN) Stake Has Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd; Applied (AMAT) Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 87,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 256,955 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08M, up from 169,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $162.22. About 1.54 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Applied (AMAT) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 71,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 155,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 billion, down from 227,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Applied for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 5.93M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Inv Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 59,067 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont reported 59 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru owns 0.33% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 10,231 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 47,100 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Dubuque Bancshares Trust Communication invested in 2,655 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 4,686 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 63,119 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.1% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Qs Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 8 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,156 shares stake. Burney stated it has 0.16% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Toth Fin Advisory reported 2,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Management Co has 0.13% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 103,162 shares to 442,277 shares, valued at $45.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,475 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 1.04% or 13,900 shares. First Citizens Bancshares And Trust owns 109,610 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Gp holds 3.62M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.48M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt holds 4.27 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com accumulated 54,233 shares. Tru Department Mb Savings Bank N A owns 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 380 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 6,400 shares. Clean Yield holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1,210 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited invested in 6,488 shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability has invested 1.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Qs Llc accumulated 115,748 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 9,069 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling owns 9,646 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.