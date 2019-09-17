Global Pmts (GPN) Shares Rose While Tt International Has Cut Its Holding by $722,720; As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, Elm Ridge Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.46 Million

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 20,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 48,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, down from 69,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 3.62 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 2.7 PCT OF AENA SME SA AENA.MC AT 174.12 EUROS/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest

Tt International decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 15,936 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 20,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $164.28. About 1.39M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Invest Assoc Inc owns 6,350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kempner Cap Mgmt holds 4.15% or 90,535 shares. Ltd Limited Liability accumulated 1,252 shares. Trinity Street Asset Llp invested in 406,888 shares or 5.54% of the stock. Deprince Race Zollo reported 343,653 shares. Moreover, Markel has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 16,070 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 2.16 million were reported by Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Bar Harbor Tru holds 43,185 shares. Savant Cap Limited Com holds 0.13% or 13,219 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med reported 12,824 shares. Harvey holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 101,280 shares. Staley Cap Advisers holds 0.42% or 80,155 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Co holds 9,700 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 65,226 shares to 212,014 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in California Res Corp by 189,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 687,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $252.25 million for 25.51 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

