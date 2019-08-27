Global Pmts (GPN) Shares Rose While Chase Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding; As Amazon (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Cam Group Holding A Lifted Holding by $539,340

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 60.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 10,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 25,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $161.13. About 454,186 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN)

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 303 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 303,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540.48M, up from 303,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $13.43 during the last trading session, reaching $1755.44. About 1.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Tulsa World: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Global Payments (GPN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Payments Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15,958 shares to 46,881 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 210,124 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Scotia owns 11,780 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 2,000 shares stake. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,262 shares stake. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation invested in 0.06% or 2,000 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Nordea Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 7,837 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 66 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 286,227 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 29,886 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 243 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability accumulated 36 shares or 0% of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 34,275 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 827,797 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 0.65% or 12,691 shares. Petrus Trust Lta owns 173 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H And Company has invested 5.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tb Alternative Assets Ltd accumulated 0.54% or 1,600 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc accumulated 5,409 shares. Missouri-based American Century Companies Incorporated has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sigma Inv Counselors stated it has 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Ca holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,032 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc has 27,003 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. Comerica State Bank holds 1.29% or 85,825 shares in its portfolio. Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miles Incorporated has invested 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Assocs holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 384,256 shares. Uss Inv Management Ltd holds 2.81% or 140,061 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd owns 38 shares.