Global Pmts (GPN) Shareholder Tt International Trimmed Position; Evanson Asset Management Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Stake by $6.44 Million; Stock Rose

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 33,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 454,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.63M, down from 487,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 9.20M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Was Firm at Heart of Scandal Over Facebook Data Handling; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief To Exit: Report — MarketWatch; 30/03/2018 – Chiba Prefecture Mascot “CHI-BA+KUN” Introducing Chiba Attractions to Taiwan on Facebook; 22/03/2018 – Divya Narendra, co-founder of Harvard Connection, does not think Facebook is responsible for Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of data; 11/05/2018 – Blockchain, the decentralized record-keeping system, could help tackle some of Facebook’s most bothersome problems, like identity verification or advertising sales; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Between fake news and data harvesting, Facebook has no way to win; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Explainer: Facebook Data; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Holds Call on Privacy Efforts: LIVE; 04/04/2018 – Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week on the social media site’s privacy policies in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Tt International decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 15,936 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 20,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $160.84. About 1.25M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation has 0.04% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 30,576 shares. Carroll Financial Associate accumulated 0.01% or 980 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 46,161 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Mgmt Group Incorporated accumulated 105,995 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 9,957 were accumulated by Cim Mangement. First American National Bank reported 52,376 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 215,210 are owned by Logan Capital Mgmt Inc. Bridges Investment Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 177,237 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 54,454 shares or 2.48% of the stock. Huntington Bancorp, Ohio-based fund reported 385 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.09% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Axiom Interest Ltd De has invested 2.23% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $477.62M for 24.98 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 477,565 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $362.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 159,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Square Stock Is Much Better Than the Current Selloff Suggests – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Payments, Total System to merge in $21.5B stock deal – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Global Payments, Discovery and Valero Energy – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook to exempt opinions from fact checking – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Facebook Next To Face Antitrust Scrutiny – Benzinga” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EU rules against Facebook in takedown case – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DOJ to start own Facebook antitrust probe – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Evanson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $495.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,721 shares to 17,366 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).