Global Pmts (GPN) Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $19.21 Million as Share Price Rose; Eog Resources (EOG) Shareholder Putnam Investments Has Increased Holding

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 141,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The hedge fund held 3,116 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, down from 144,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $157.75. About 1.55M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 9,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 885,142 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.25 million, up from 875,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.46 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 214,367 shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $556.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) by 22,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,936 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 41,018 shares to 120,196 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 46,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.