Global Pmts (GPN) Shareholder Adi Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lowered Its Holding by $965,250 as Stock Price Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 35,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 342,031 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 377,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $665.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 77,209 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.95M shares traded or 1.23% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Super Short Squeeze – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Trader Develops Reliable System That Trounces the Market – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer reported 496 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0.09% stake. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 13,660 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability accumulated 148,541 shares. Korea Inv invested in 288,900 shares. Asset Management One Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 120,352 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 30,218 shares. S&Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 6,398 shares. Toth Fin Advisory reported 2,270 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 43,871 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 514,969 shares. Strs Ohio holds 4,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0.04% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Girard Prtnrs reported 0.24% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). D E Shaw & Communications stated it has 200,533 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $627.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) by 16,066 shares to 327,259 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 13,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold LMAT shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.02 million shares or 1.11% more from 14.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,675 are owned by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. State Teachers Retirement System holds 9,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 15,929 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 5,215 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta owns 8,119 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares invested in 31,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 3,655 shares. Prudential invested in 25,507 shares. Albion Fincl Ut holds 9,979 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 24,716 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 2,017 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 14,407 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Advsr Inc holds 17,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio.