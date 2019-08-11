Global Pmts (GPN) Holder Tt International Has Cut Position as Stock Rose; As Metlife (MET) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake

Tt International decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 7,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 20,453 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 28,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $160.07. About 1.34 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 55,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1,103 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47,000, down from 56,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 5.00 million shares traded or 9.48% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $584,985 activity. $86,037 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was sold by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M. Shares for $425,202 were sold by BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,436 were accumulated by North Mngmt Corp. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability reported 2,190 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 124 were reported by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Co. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc accumulated 13,262 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 3,281 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.41% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 148,541 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd holds 0% or 1,466 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 325 shares. Cap Sarl invested in 71,415 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap holds 0.03% or 5,019 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Limited Com accumulated 1.52% or 19,549 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 7,837 shares. 60 are held by Archford Cap Strategies Lc. United Ser Automobile Association reported 379,384 shares.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 25,600 shares to 69,600 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 63,639 shares to 115,858 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).