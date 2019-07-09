Global Pmts (GPN) Holder Chase Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding; Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stake Increased by Rdl Financial Inc

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 166,906 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 60.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 25,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 841,940 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,940 shares to 60,656 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. GPN’s profit will be $219.36 million for 29.30 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $1.06 million activity. $65,880 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I. On Monday, January 14 BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR sold $332,445 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 3,000 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $1.22 million activity. 3,110 shares valued at $154,909 were bought by KLAUDER PAUL on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

