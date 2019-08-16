Global Pmts (GPN) Holder Axiom International Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Fpr Partners Boosted Its Antero Res (AR) Holding by $2.11 Million

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 19.86 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40M, up from 19.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.535. About 2.35 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 14,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 421,840 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59 million, down from 436,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $157.59. About 645,298 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 3.10 million shares to 884,828 shares, valued at $116.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 386,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.03M shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $49,689 were bought by RADY PAUL M on Friday, May 24. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of stock or 16.09M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbourvest Prns Lc owns 171,214 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.2% or 113,654 shares in its portfolio. Salem Counselors owns 9,788 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fin reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Brown Advisory has 257,923 shares. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 43,593 shares. 138,456 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. First Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.37M shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mountain Lake Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.41 million shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 54,690 shares. Prudential reported 698,817 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Corecommodity Management Ltd accumulated 105,376 shares.

