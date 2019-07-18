Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Reaches $166.29 52-Week High; Nisource (NI)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) hit a new 52-week high and has $181.26 target or 9.00% above today’s $166.29 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $26.06 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $181.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.35B more. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $166.29. About 224,086 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B

Nisource Inc (NI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 184 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 141 cut down and sold holdings in Nisource Inc. The funds in our database now have: 339.36 million shares, up from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nisource Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 114 Increased: 143 New Position: 41.

Zimmer Partners Lp holds 6.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. for 17.54 million shares. Rbo & Co Llc owns 307,538 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reaves W H & Co Inc has 1.71% invested in the company for 1.81 million shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 1.46% in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc, a California-based fund reported 1.07 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 274,814 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NI) has risen 12.92% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – NiSource: Aggregate Offering Pice $606M; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NI’s profit will be $18.66M for 146.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.90% negative EPS growth.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.92 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It currently has negative earnings. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Global Payments Inc. provides payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. The company has market cap of $26.06 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It has a 55.78 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, on-line reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

