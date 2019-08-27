Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Contrasting side by side

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments Inc. 148 7.11 N/A 2.83 59.29 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Global Payments Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5% OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Payments Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Global Payments Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Global Payments Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments Inc. 1 2 5 2.63 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Global Payments Inc.’s downside potential is -0.17% at a $161.13 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Global Payments Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.6% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Global Payments Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, OneSmart International Education Group Limited has 12.59% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82% OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26%

For the past year Global Payments Inc. had bullish trend while OneSmart International Education Group Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.