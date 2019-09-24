Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Comparison side by side

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments Inc. 153 13.50 N/A 2.83 59.29 HMS Holdings Corp. 33 5.06 N/A 0.78 45.03

Demonstrates Global Payments Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. HMS Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Global Payments Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Global Payments Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5% HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.01 beta means Global Payments Inc.’s volatility is 1.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, HMS Holdings Corp. has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Global Payments Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, HMS Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. HMS Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Payments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Global Payments Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments Inc. 1 2 5 2.63 HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Global Payments Inc.’s consensus target price is $177.88, while its potential upside is 11.20%. HMS Holdings Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 32.38% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that HMS Holdings Corp. looks more robust than Global Payments Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 0.6% of Global Payments Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are HMS Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82% HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07%

For the past year Global Payments Inc. was more bullish than HMS Holdings Corp.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors HMS Holdings Corp.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.