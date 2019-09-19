Global Payments Inc. (GPN) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments Inc. 152 7.24 N/A 2.83 59.29 Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.57 N/A 0.09 5.22

Table 1 demonstrates Global Payments Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Document Security Systems Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Global Payments Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Global Payments Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Document Security Systems Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5% Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Global Payments Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Document Security Systems Inc.’s 112.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Payments Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Document Security Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Document Security Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Global Payments Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Global Payments Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments Inc. 1 2 5 2.63 Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$174.25 is Global Payments Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 6.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Global Payments Inc. and Document Security Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.1%. Global Payments Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82% Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39%

For the past year Global Payments Inc. had bullish trend while Document Security Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Document Security Systems Inc.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.