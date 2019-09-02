Global Payments (GPN) to pay $0.01 on Sep 27, 2019; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Trimmed International Business Machs C (IBM) Position

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased International Business Machs C (IBM) stake by 24.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 2,255 shares as International Business Machs C (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 7,114 shares with $1.00 million value, down from 9,369 last quarter. International Business Machs C now has $118.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) is expected to pay $0.01 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:GPN) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Global Payments Inc’s current price of $165.98 translates into 0.01% yield. Global Payments Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 1.59M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. The company has market cap of $25.67 billion. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services. It has a 54.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business of its clients in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Global Payments Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs reported 670 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.07% or 104,006 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co reported 3,183 shares. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited reported 0.83% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Korea invested in 0.17% or 281,400 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Csat Invest Advisory L P holds 109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.07% or 32,112 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 63,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 20,341 are owned by Brinker Capital. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 4 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has 1.60 million shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 63,119 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 3,420 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt owns 7,837 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Global Payments Inc has $19500 highest and $94 lowest target. $162.71’s average target is -1.97% below currents $165.98 stock price. Global Payments Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Reduce” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 7 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Nomura. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, May 29 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, May 30.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Global Payments Announces Pricing of $3.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Cardinal Health, Dish Network and Global Payments – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “IBM’s Latest Move Could Hurt Intel and AMD – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurstâ€™s Toughest Test – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage reported 2,337 shares. Qs Invsts Limited has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 759,431 were reported by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Co holds 0.97% or 128,604 shares. Nadler Gp stated it has 1,907 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,096 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stellar Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 2,030 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 286,556 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Com holds 6,630 shares. Spinnaker, Maine-based fund reported 14,781 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 205,301 shares. Lenox Wealth accumulated 476 shares. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,767 shares. Longer Invs holds 2.82% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 16,920 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 3,194 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 16.99% above currents $135.53 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of IBM in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, August 5. Nomura maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1.