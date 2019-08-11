Global Payments (GPN) to pay $0.01 on Sep 27, 2019; Hersha Hospitality Trust Class Ahares OF (HT) Shorts Lowered By 2.51%

Hersha Hospitality Trust Class Ahares OF (NYSE:HT) had a decrease of 2.51% in short interest. HT’s SI was 3.70M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.51% from 3.80 million shares previously. With 271,900 avg volume, 14 days are for Hersha Hospitality Trust Class Ahares OF (NYSE:HT)’s short sellers to cover HT’s short positions. The SI to Hersha Hospitality Trust Class Ahares OF’s float is 10.27%. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 344,135 shares traded or 15.28% up from the average. Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has declined 26.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HT News: 14/03/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST SELLS HAMPTON INN FINANCIAL DISTRICT; 10/05/2018 – Matarin Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Hersha Hospitality; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hersha Hospitality Trust Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HT); 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality 1Q Rev $99.6M; 03/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality to Acquire Annapolis Waterfront Hotel for $41.5M; 15/05/2018 – 1060 Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Hersha Hospitality; 14/03/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Trust Sells Hampton Inn Fincl District for $32.4M; 12/03/2018 Hersha Hospitality Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Sees 2Q Adj FFO/Shr 70c-74c; 03/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST – PURCHASE OF 150-ROOM ANNAPOLIS WATERFRONT HOTEL, AN AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION HOTEL, FOR $41.5 MLN

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) is expected to pay $0.01 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:GPN) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Global Payments Inc’s current price of $160.07 translates into 0.01% yield. Global Payments Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $160.07. About 1.34M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hersha Hospitality Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. The company has market cap of $588.61 million. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Among 10 analysts covering Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Global Payments had 23 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of GPN in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Wednesday, May 29 to “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies initiated Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, July 15. Nomura maintained the stock with “Reduce” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

