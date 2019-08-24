Global Payments (GPN) to pay $0.01 on Sep 27, 2019; Alliancebernstein Holding L.P. Units (AB) Sellers Increased By 18.03% Their Shorts

Alliancebernstein Holding L.P. Units (NYSE:AB) had an increase of 18.03% in short interest. AB’s SI was 589,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.03% from 499,300 shares previously. With 217,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Alliancebernstein Holding L.P. Units (NYSE:AB)’s short sellers to cover AB’s short positions. The SI to Alliancebernstein Holding L.P. Units’s float is 0.66%. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 234,111 shares traded or 7.01% up from the average. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP QTRLY GAAP NET REVENUES $867.8 MLN VS $764.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein LP Exits Position in Spark Energy; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 2.8% Position in Avaya Holdings; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN END-APRIL AUM $538B VS $549B IN MARCH

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) is expected to pay $0.01 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:GPN) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Global Payments Inc’s current price of $158.01 translates into 0.01% yield. Global Payments Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.01. About 1.08M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Among 2 analysts covering AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AllianceBernstein Holding has $3700 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 29.92% above currents $27.71 stock price. AllianceBernstein Holding had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, June 12.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 11.86 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.03% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Cibc World reported 61,415 shares. Moreover, Cetera Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Williams Jones Assocs Lc accumulated 56,600 shares. Asset holds 0.19% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 8,772 shares. Comml Bank reported 0.05% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Natl Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 9,960 shares. Creative Planning reported 16,831 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.02% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Zevin Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.21% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Among 8 analysts covering Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Global Payments has $19500 highest and $94 lowest target. $161.13’s average target is 1.97% above currents $158.01 stock price. Global Payments had 17 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, May 30. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18500 target in Monday, July 15 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) rating on Tuesday, April 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

