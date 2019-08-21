Global Payments (GPN) Stock Value Rose While Capital International Has Trimmed Stake by $306,000; Great West Life Assurance Company Trimmed Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by $11.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 290,556 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 1.26M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 40,717 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 42,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $161.55. About 359,924 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 38,765 shares to 257,040 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 385,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 1,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% or 142,694 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.02% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Pnc Ser Gp Incorporated accumulated 3,283 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 734,449 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Jane Street Grp Lc owns 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 25,948 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 117,748 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.12 million shares. Private Mgmt Gru accumulated 342,913 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 30,789 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 40 shares. North Star Investment has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Stifel reported 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beigene Ltd Adr by 117,318 shares to 312,990 shares, valued at $41.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.