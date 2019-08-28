Global Payments (GPN) Shareholder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Trimmed Holding; Vision Capital Management Raised Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by $620,490

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 6,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 108,643 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83 million, down from 115,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $163.18. About 974,348 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $116.19. About 1.80 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Llc reported 0.02% stake. Whittier Trust Co accumulated 0.14% or 40,825 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 643,627 shares. Dt Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Fernwood Mngmt Ltd has 0.48% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). American National Registered Advisor Incorporated owns 0.49% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,942 shares. Smith Salley Associates reported 16,504 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Zwj Investment Counsel owns 5,801 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has invested 0.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,594 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt has invested 0.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pnc Svcs Gp holds 1.36 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Skylands Capital holds 0.48% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 30,900 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML positive on UPS’ CFO hire – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS & ChannelAdvisor Simplify Global Shipping And E-Commerce For Small And Medium-Sized Businesses – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS will more than double its space at Tampa International Airport – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 146,712 shares to 553,493 shares, valued at $46.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 982,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Global Payments (GPN) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philippe Laffont’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Global Payments, Total System Services Announce Merger Of Equals: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much is Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments (GPN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Llp has 0.58% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 9,430 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Com reported 2.23% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co invested in 163 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Co has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 50,730 shares. Three Peaks Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,943 shares stake. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Pitcairn Company accumulated 3,636 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny has 0.15% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.13% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 145,574 shares. Veritable LP holds 17,681 shares. Coastline Tru Com holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 22,510 shares.