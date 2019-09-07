Global Payments (GPN) Market Valuation Rose While Us Bancorp De Lifted Its Position; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Holds Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 10,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 40,702 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 29,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 1.71 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfc Bancorp Ltd by 288,000 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.56M shares, and cut its stake in Callable.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,719 are owned by Martin Investment Ltd Liability Com. Private Ocean Ltd Co holds 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3,369 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 3,556 shares stake. 8,886 were accumulated by Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Company. 54,326 are owned by Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Diligent Limited Liability Co has invested 2.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Invest House Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 8,098 shares in its portfolio. Js Capital Ltd Co holds 9.34% or 400,085 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 805 shares. Quantres Asset holds 2,800 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 359,441 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Co reported 62,893 shares. Pictet Savings Bank Limited owns 2.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 44,205 shares. Edgar Lomax Va owns 396,723 shares. Nadler Finance Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.33% stake.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 3,900 shares to 72,613 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).